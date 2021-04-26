Sonova (SONVY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sonova (OTCMKTS: SONVY):

4/23/2021 – Sonova was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

4/20/2021 – Sonova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2021 – Sonova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Sonova was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Sonova had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sonova stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,927. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. Sonova Holding AG has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $59.26.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

