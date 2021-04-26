Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises approximately 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

SNE stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.94. 428,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,651. The company has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.