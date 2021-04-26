Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 8.2% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $169.39 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

