South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Mountain Merger stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

