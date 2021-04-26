SovranoCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.00 (SVR)

SovranoCoin (CURRENCY:SVR) traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One SovranoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SovranoCoin has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar. SovranoCoin has a market cap of $109,504.40 and $11.00 worth of SovranoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001199 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004717 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001490 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002234 BTC.

SovranoCoin Profile

SovranoCoin is a coin. SovranoCoin’s total supply is 1,443,977 coins and its circulating supply is 1,442,389 coins. SovranoCoin’s official website is sovranocoin.com . The official message board for SovranoCoin is steemit.com/@sovranocoin . SovranoCoin’s official Twitter account is @SovranoCoin_svr and its Facebook page is accessible here

SovranoCoin Coin Trading

