SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report sales of $119.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $116.26 million. SP Plus posted sales of $218.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $609.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $626.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $715.21 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $774.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.52 million.

SP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research upped their price target on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of SP opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $766.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SP Plus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

