Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $85,320.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $85,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $86,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $70,300.00.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 236,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,832. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

