SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0118 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $94.57 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00758318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00095311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.39 or 0.07666059 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

