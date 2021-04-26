SparkPoint Price Up 10% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $94.20 million and $4.51 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.00750409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00094746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.00 or 0.07891168 BTC.

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

