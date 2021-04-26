Spartan Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $67.14 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001921 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $67.14 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00285961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.00992724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00727633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,897.31 or 0.99879736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

