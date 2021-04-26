SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Down 2.8%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.09 and last traded at $19.10. 1,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 402,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several brokerages have commented on SPTN. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $699.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 227.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

