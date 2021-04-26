SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,339,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $86.82. 931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.