SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Decreased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.48. The stock had a trading volume of 151,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

