SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s 10th Largest Position

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 4.26% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $136,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 631,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 164,560 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 496,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

