SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Increased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 13.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 26.50% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $785,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

