SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.05 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

