SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $96.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

