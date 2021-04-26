SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

