SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.34% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $57.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.