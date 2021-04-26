Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00050549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00313888 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00027236 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

