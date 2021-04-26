Spectrum Hits Market Capitalization of $42,734.09 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $42,734.09 and $4,632.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.19 or 0.00464023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

