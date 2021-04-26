Spectrum (SPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $42,734.09 and approximately $4,632.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.19 or 0.00464023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

