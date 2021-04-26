Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Spin Master traded as high as C$42.35 and last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 84184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.49.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TOY. CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

