Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.77). Splunk reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.06.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,009. Splunk has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.82.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

