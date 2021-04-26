Sport and Leisure (SNL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $988,389.00

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $103.05 million and $988,389.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00129571 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

