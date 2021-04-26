Sportech (OTCMKTS:SPOZF) Trading 12.1% Higher

Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)’s stock price traded up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Sportech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

