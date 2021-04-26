Sports Entertainment Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SEAH)

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 41,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,573% compared to the typical volume of 354 call options.

NYSE:SEAH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,774,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,570. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.