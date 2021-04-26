Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 1,636.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

SPWH stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $768.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

