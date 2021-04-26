Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -39.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.