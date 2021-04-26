SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY):

4/16/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/15/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/14/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/7/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

3/24/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSAAY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.