SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.54-4.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.825-4.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.00. 1,307,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.65.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.