SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.54-4.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.00. 1,307,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

