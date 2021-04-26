STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,693,997.46 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90.

On Friday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $2,763,895.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $972,846.10.

On Monday, February 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $17,710,790.64.

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $5,411,560.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00.

STAA traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $135.48. The company had a trading volume of 443,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.25 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

