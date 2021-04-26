STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells $5,869,719.90 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

On Friday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $2,763,895.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10.

On Monday, February 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64.

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $135.48. 443,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.25 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $56,860,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,716,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.