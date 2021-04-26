StableUSD Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00060848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00744322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.18 or 0.07575786 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

