Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $2.02 on Top Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $33.13 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stacks has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00279683 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.16 or 0.01008040 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,900,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

