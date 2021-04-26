Stakenet Reaches Market Cap of $47.98 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $47.98 million and $169,791.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.51 or 0.00512272 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005836 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00195709 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026704 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,675,592 coins and its circulating supply is 116,136,554 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

