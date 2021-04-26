Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,960.14 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00035233 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002217 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.