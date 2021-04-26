Stakinglab Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,301.77 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,301.77 and approximately $17.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001198 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004406 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002369 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars.

