Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standard Chartered in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $6.55 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

