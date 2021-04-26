Standard Chartered (STAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered (LON: STAN):

4/23/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/15/2021 – Standard Chartered had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/12/2021 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 482.70 ($6.31). The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 458.23. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

