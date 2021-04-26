Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.29 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0807 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $82.69 million and $8.29 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.77 or 0.00746899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00093738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.18 or 0.07399318 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

