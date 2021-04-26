Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $207.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

