Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.61. 114,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.