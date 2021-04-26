Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.61. 114,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,971. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08.
In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
