Starname (IOV) One Day Volume Tops $267,256.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. Starname has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $267,256.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00064048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00061675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00742055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00094286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.30 or 0.07385621 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

