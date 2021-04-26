Status One Day Volume Reaches $61.55 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $529.40 million and approximately $61.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.03 or 0.00742149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.66 or 0.07370494 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

