StaysBASE Price Reaches $0.27 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One StaysBASE coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StaysBASE has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. StaysBASE has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $17,886.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00061173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00285425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.89 or 0.00998731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.61 or 0.00733449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,428.20 or 1.00321527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,313,710 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,746 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

