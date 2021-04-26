Stealth Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $5,049.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001178 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00021442 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,365,579 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars.

