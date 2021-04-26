Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $51.89 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.