Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $51.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.